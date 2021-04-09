The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE and MP Aleksandar Nikoloski referred on TV Sonce to the “Mafia” affair and the issuance of Macedonian passports by the Ministry of Interior, saying that criminals with Macedonian passports killed people and transported drugs, and therefore, this is the biggest criminal affair that is directly under the direction of the top government structures.

According to him, this affair is the biggest criminal affair seen in the history of Macedonia, and that is why the leadership of VMRO-DPMNE, especially the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski receives life threats.

Nikoloski says that there is no way to process the threats that arrive because they should be acted upon by the Ministry of Interior, which gave the passports to those criminals, and stressed that they will be processed only if the government changes, and that will happen vary soon.

These criminals with Macedonian passports have traveled to many countries and all that has been documented, added Nikoloski.