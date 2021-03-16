VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski strongly condemned professor Denko Maleski, former Foreign Affairs Minister from the SDSM ranks, for his claim that Macedonia has no medieval history and is a nation formed by the circumstance of geo-politics. Under the Prespa Treaty, Macedonia was forced to renounce its history from the ancient period, and this prompted demands from Bulgaria that the entire history of the medieval period is declared Bulgarian heritage.

Maleski, once an outspoken pro-Serbian politician who denounced Macedonia’s independence even while serving as its first Foreign Minister, has recently become a popular commentator in Bulgaria and currently espouses their positions.