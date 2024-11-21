Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met today with Matteo Colangeli, regional director for Western Balkans of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Nikoloski’s office informed that he discussed financial support for projects such as the construction of the highway from Skopje to the border with Kosovo, the planned north-south fast railroad line and the final stretches of the east-west railroad along Corridor 8.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Nikoloski underlined the determination of the Government to implement these projects, and the great importance that EBRD involvement would play in improving and rationalizing the projects at the level of feasibility and the determination of the most appropriate variants for their construction, Nikoloski’s office said in a statement.

Nikoloski added that the meeting was constructive and aimed at coming up with joint solutions for a high quality highway at realistic prices “unlike what was planned before. Our working group will continue to focus of finding a new route for the highway to Kosovo and I expect that we will soon have a new route that will end up being cheaper than the one that is currently offered”.