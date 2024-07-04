Deputy Prime Minister and Transporatation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met today with Matej Zakonjshek, director of the Transport Community Permanent Secretariat. During the meeting, Nikoloski and Zakonjshek discussed the initiated process of integrating Macedonia in the European transport networks.

Minister Nikoloski emphasized the importance of implementing the road and railroad links of the Corridors 8, 10 and 10-d, as part of the European network of transport corridors, the Ministry said in a statement.