Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Romanian Ambassador Adela Monica Axinte.
Nikoloski and Axinte discussed the level of political and economic relations, and potential for better infrastructure connections, including the establishment of a direct passenger line between Skopje and Bucharest. Nikoloski also raised the possibility of a flight to Macedonia’s other international airport in Ohrid.
Emphasis was placed on the issue of the reform process, which is being implemented as part of the integration path of the country toward the European Union. Minister Nikoloski said that the Government is fully dedicated to securing faster economic growth and advancing the rule of law and the fight against corruption, Nikoloski’s office informed.
