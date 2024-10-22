Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister, met today in Solun (Thessaloniki) with his Greek counterpart Christos Staikouras, to discuss elevating the trans-Balkan Corridor 10, which is a high priority for the Macedonian Government. Nikoloski is spearheading the proposal to build a new fast railway line along the corridor, that will bring goods from the Greek ports to central Europe.

This project has regional significance, and is of enormous interest for all the countries. We need to approach it together, to ensure its realization, given the benefits we will all have from the fast railroad line, Nikoloski said.

Besides the main line, that is expected to cross the border near Gevgelija, Nikoloski also opened the idea of railroad linkage near Bitola, as well as of improving the road infrastructure between the two countries. Nikoloski and Staikouras also discussed the option of introducing a joint road-toll tag that would speed up the movement of the large number of tourists that cross the border every year.