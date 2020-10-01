VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski attended a meeting of the executive board of the Centrist Democratic Initiative, a global association of Christian Democratic parties, chaired by its President Andres Pastrana.

During the meeting, Nikoloski informed the VMRO-DPMNE sister parties about the undemocratic environment surrounding the July 15 elections in Macedonia, which included bribery of voters and electoral intimidation.

I discussed the activities of the party, the additions to our Executive Committee and the appointment of a new Secretary General, as well as the protests our party is organizing. I also discussed the mishandling of the coronavirus crisis and the numerous corruption scandals on the part of the Government, Nikoloski said.

The association is the largest global grouping of center right parties, led by politicians such as Antonio Lopez Isturiz, Pablo Casado, Janez Jansa, Elmar Brok, Viktor Orban and others.