US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler met with Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who also holds the position of Transportation Minister in the new Government. Nikoloski and Aggeler discussed the reform plans of the Government and the strategic priorities of both the Government and the Transportation Ministry.

Nikoloski expressed the enormous importance of the timely implementation of all infrastructure projects, especially those focused on regional connections. According to the press release from the Ministry, Nikoloski assured Ambassador Aggeler that the projects provided in the Government program will be implemented to ensure faster economic growth and development of infrastructure in the country.