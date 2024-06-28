US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler met with Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, who also holds the position of Transportation Minister in the new Government. Nikoloski and Aggeler discussed the reform plans of the Government and the strategic priorities of both the Government and the Transportation Ministry.
Nikoloski expressed the enormous importance of the timely implementation of all infrastructure projects, especially those focused on regional connections. According to the press release from the Ministry, Nikoloski assured Ambassador Aggeler that the projects provided in the Government program will be implemented to ensure faster economic growth and development of infrastructure in the country.
During the meeting Minister Nikoloski emphasized the strategic orientation to increase bilateral cooperation between the two countries. The United States are our most important partner and supporter. The support of the US in exchange of experiences and knowledge in the area of capital investments and infrastructure solutions was emphasized. Both interlocutors agreed to strengthen bilateral ties and intensify cooperation, Nikoloski’s office said in a press release.
