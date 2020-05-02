In the past two weeks, it has become clear that Macedonia’s European integration is facing a major obstacle, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said Saturday, adding that Bulgaria’s document, which conditions the country’s integration and moving forward on the EU path, is a consequence of the incompetent diplomacy and is another fiasco of Zaev’s government.

According to him, what is most frightening is that there is silence from the Government, from Zaev and direct protection from Stevo Pendarovski.

I want to point out three things. First, Zoran Zaev is silent about the whole scandal. He just disappeared from the public eye! He is nowhere to be found! The fact is that he is the most influential person in the government. As leader of the ruling party, he has the greatest influence on the government, so it remains unclear why he disappeared from the public eye and made no comment. The people want and must know whether Zaev agrees that we speak a non-Macedonian language but a so-called language norm of a foreign language that should be called the official language of Macedonia, Zaev should say whether he agrees with the deletion of the Macedonian people and Macedonian history. He should also say whether he agrees with these blackmails that are being imposed on Macedonia, and most importantly to say what he will do to prevent this. Because right now he has the whole power, said Nikoloski.

Nikoloski says that such escape from the public and tacit approval of Zoran Zaev means that another national catastrophe is on it way directed by him, and Zaev with this behavior also opens the door to increased pressure for the maximalist and harmful demands of our neighbor.

Secondly, yesterday, President Stevo Pendarovski, apparently in coordination with SDSM, announced that he did not intend to put the most important issue for the future of Macedonia and the European integration on the agenda at the upcoming leaders’ meeting. He loudly said that he would not put this issue on the agenda because SDSM does not agree that it should be put on the agenda. So SDSM, Zaev and Pendarovski do not want to talk at the moment about the most important national issue for Macedonia. This is immature and extremely harmful behavior that only supports the suspicions that we have had for a long time that all this has some kind of background, Nikoloski said.



The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE publicly calls on Pendarovski to stop being a spokesperson for Zaev’s policies, to overcome himself and to take the role he has as President of the country and to raise this issue and discuss it at the upcoming leaders’ meeting.

Thirdly, this is a serious situation which, as I said, is a condition for giving up the Macedonian language, history, and the people, which are the most important features of our identity. Zaev and the government, if they accept this or confirm the suspicions we have, enter the second phase of creating a new language, a country with a new identity and name and creating a so-called North Macedonian nation, said Nikoloski.

He pointed out that this is the second phase, unfortunately, from the plan that VMRO-DPMNE has been warning g about for a long time, adding that the time to react is today and now and that is why VMRO-DPMNE calls for reason, for a joint national position regarding these conditions and preserve our dignity and national identity.