During at least two high level meetings, including one in Sofia, Zoran Zaev said that the Macedonians and the Bulgarians are the same nation and speak the same or very similar language, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski. The issue is coming to front stage as Zaev is desperate to get Bulgaria’s approval to open EU accession talk, even at the cost of seriously undermining Macedonian national red lines.

Zaev made the comments, and then, at the official portion of the meetings, corrected himself and said that it is just his personal opinion, and not the position of the country. But a Prime Minister can’t be entitled to a “personal opinion”. What he says is noted, it goes in the minutes, it raises the bar for more demands further down the road, Nikoloski said.

During a Sitel TV interview, Nikoloski said that it is not the fact, as Zaev claims, that Bulgaria is opposed by all other EU member states in its treatment of Macedonia. Nikoloski notes that many other decisions at the EU level are made unanimously, and that other countries could retaliate against Bulgaria if they disagree with it. Nikoloski said that the Bulgarian veto is one thing, but that there are other countries who are neither for the veto, but are also not opposed to it.