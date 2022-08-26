Early parliamentary elections should be held, so that the people can express their opinion. It is clear to me that SDSM is faced with the catastrophically low rating they have and they are praying to God that early parliamentary elections do not take place, not because they could hope for anything in regular elections because they know that in those elections they will be disastrously defeated, but to get another year or year and a half to continue ravaging and stealing Macedonia. And there is not a day, there is not an hour that we do not see either a tender with one participant where magically no other company except the winning one applies for the tender, or we see contracts concluded in private. Which means that this Government, specifically SDSM, behaves like it’s now or never in the area of abuse and stealing, there is a massive robbery at all levels of the government that is happening and will be held accountable after the early parliamentary elections, Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE said in an interview with TV Kanal 5.