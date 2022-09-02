During today’s visit to the municipality of Bitola, the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, answering a journalist’s question regarding Dimitar Kovacevski’s statement yesterday that they won the local extraordinary elections, stressed that it is necessary to hold early parliamentary elections as soon as possible and to see the mood of the people who are looking forward to parliamentary elections to express their mood.

I think we have commented on it long enough, let’s hold early parliamentary elections to see what the mood of the people is, we are literally asking for early parliamentary elections every day, the people are looking forward to holding early parliamentary elections and see what the mood is, I think that the favorite agency for measuring ratings also tells them what the mood is, because they rarely walk among the people, so they can’t hear, and that’s why they run away from early parliamentary elections, the solution is to hold elections and let the people say what they think, Nikoloski pointed out.