Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that he expects to see more corruption cases raised in the REK Bitola coal mine.

The case with the purchase of additives is not the only one. During the election campaign, it was me who pointed out to the houses bought by one of the suspect in Negotino. I expect that more of the cases VMRO-DPMNE informed the public about while we were in the opposition will be raised, such as the case when a company received two identical public procurement contracts for digging coal, Nikoloski said.

Nikoloski said that the damages of the gross mismanagemnet of this key energy company were felt by all citizens,who wre forced to pay higher electricity bills.