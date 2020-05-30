Zaev, Filipce and SDSM are running away from responsibility, says VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, who recalled the contradictory words and actions of the Minister of Health and the SDSM government in the past month.

Filipce today blames the people, while on May 2, 2020 he said: “We won the battle, we did not burden the health system and we maintained the quality of services.”

On May 22, 2020, when they were pushing for the elections, Venko Filipce said: “The elections could be held safely if the measures are observed.”

May 26, 2020: “The battle against the virus has been won!”

Today, they claim that the people are to blame for the fact that we have a pandemic and for their INCAPACITY!, said Nikoloski.