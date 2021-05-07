Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE,said Friday on TV Kanal 5’s “Samo intervju” show that for VMRO-DPMNE a compromise with Bulgaria to the detriment of Macedonian national interests is not possible, because there is no room for discussion.

If the compromise affects the Macedonian history, erasing the independence of the Macedonian people, penetrating the foundations of the Macedonian language, the Macedonian independence and struggle for liberation, which has its roots in the revival in the middle of the 19th century, and received its crown on 8 – September 1991, if that is the price we are not ready to accept it, said Nikoloski.

Regarding Boyko Borisov’s statements that Goce Delcev was a Bulgarian revolutionary, Nikoloski said that they were not acceptable to him.