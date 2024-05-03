It is really a great pleasure to attend again the opening of projects implemented by the municipality of Gevgelija, said Danish Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE and holder of Electoral Unit 4.

Congratulations to the mayor, it’s really impressive that 10 sports fields, 10 such complexes are being built at the same time, and with the schools in the municipality, I think it only speaks to how much the municipality and the mayor are working.

After the parliamentary elections and the certain victory of VMRO-DPMNE and the formation of a government led by VMRO-DPMNE, we will help a lot in the municipality of Gevgelija. You know that we plan to decentralize budget funds and a serious amount of funds are planned to be invested here in Gevgelija in order to solve all infrastructure projects. Of course, this is where investment in economic development comes in, there is a serious industry in Gevgelija, primarily in the agricultural sector or processing industry, where we plan to provide serious support, primarily to export companies.

What I would also like to mention, perhaps there is no better place than Gevgelija, it has to do with our serious decision to send the DUIs to the opposition and answer for the crime.

I ask Artan Grubi again what his role is in the evidence of crime in the Macedonian Lottery, why exactly he pushed so hard for the amendments to the Law on Games of Chance, what is his role in the illegal granting of a second video lottery license, as well as his role in the illegal granting of three online gambling licenses. On the one hand, they said that they wanted to remove betting sites so that children would not bet, and on the other hand, they gave three licenses for online games of chance, where every child already has the opportunity to bet on their phone, which of course will be done. agree it’s wrong.

We will examine all this after the parliamentary elections and after the formation of the VMRO-DPMNE government without DUI, and considering that and bearing in mind that Artan Grubi does not want to answer to the public, he will have to answer to the appropriate authorities in the Republic of Macedonia.