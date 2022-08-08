The latest IPSOS shows that VMRO-DPMNE has a double advantage in relation to SDSM and it is accurate, reflecting the reality and mood of Macedonian citizens, says the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski.

Regarding the accusations by SDSM that the poll was ordered by VMRO-DPMNE, Nikoloski emphasized that polls are commissioned by political parties to see the mood of the people between two election cycles.

Polls are commissioned by political parties. So, polls are always commissioned by political parties, possibly by institutions, and are the main measure of where each political party stands between two election cycles. Of course, the best poll is the elections, but in the meantime, in the entire democratic world, this is the way in which the performance and support of each political party are measured, Nikoloski said.

He added that IPSOS, which also conducted the latest poll at the request of VMRO-DPMNE, has not missed a poll either in the Balkans or in Europe, and if they come out with those numbers, then at that moment it is the mood of the people, and the government’s escape from elections and referendum is proof of that.

Nikoloski in Prilep called on the government led by SDSM and DUI, to make sure that the poll numbers are the truth, to agree to early parliamentary elections and to organize a referendum, where the citizens will say the most accurate poll through these two forms of direct democracy.