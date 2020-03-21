VMRO-DPMNE Vice President urged Saturday the government to urgently cover half the costs of every worker in the country.

As a consequence of the global impact of the coronavirus, thousands of Macedonian families face an uncertain future every day. Thousands of Macedonian workers are not working and face job uncertainty. Companies in Macedonia from the smallest to the largest face problems in their work or not working at all. As a result, tens of thousands of workers are at home, and firms are struggling to make payments. That is why we have been calling for weeks, and today I will again ask for urgent economic measures! The government should cover half of the total costs for each employee, Nikoloski said.

