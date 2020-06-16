VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that he expects “an enormous turnout” at the elections on July 15.

These elections are a turning point for Macedonia, when we finally put in place a functional system of governance and of the rule of law and we begin to fight corruption. All elections are important, but these are the most important elections in Macedonia so far. I expect an enormous turnout that will result in a stable Government led by VMRO-DPMNE, Nikoloski said.

Nikoloski leads the party list in the south-eastern 4th district where he will face against SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev. Nikoloski accused Zaev fo selling out both Macedonian national interests and of undermining the economy of the country with his criminal activities.