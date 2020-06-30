According to all available polls I have seen, I have a 4% lead ahead of Zoran Zaev in the fourth electoral district, while VMRO-DPMNE at the level of the Republic of Macedonia leads by over 4% difference ahead SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said Tuesday on the “Samo vistina” show on TV Kanal 5.

I am convinced of the victory of VMRO-DPMNE and my personal victory in the fourth electoral district. My lead ahead of Zoran Zaev is about 4% while VMRO-DPMNE leads with over 4% at the level of all electoral districts. Citizens are aware of what has happened in the last three years and literally the impression from the field is that they are looking forward to July 15 so that they can punish the poor policies of the government and Zoran Zaev, said Nikoloski.