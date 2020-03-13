I’m certain I will beat Zoran Zaev in the 4th district, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski during a TV interview. The two face each other directly in the south-eastern district that includes Strumica, Zaev’s hometown.

VMRO-DPMNE will beat SDSM. This is the region that has the greatest levels of emigration, and Zaev gave the least attention to it. It will be especially important to beat him at home. In his own village of Murtino, the situation there is desperate, open sewage spills, threat of pestilence. He left his own village to fend for itself, Nikoloski said.