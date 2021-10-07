The country is going backwards, and when bad news arrives from Macedonia and neighboring countries, then the support of public opinion in European countries on enlargement decreases, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski in an interview with TV Kanal 5.

Nikoloski says one should not lie the people at home over the start of EU accession negotiations as the government did for the past 4 years.

He also reminded of the attacks ordered by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev against Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, the attacks against Janez Jansa and added that we cannot expect support from them afterwards.

Nikoloski pointed out that Bulgaria is not the only obstacle for Macedonia to start negotiations with the EU.

In an interview with a Macedonian media outlet Georgios Katrougalos, who until recently served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, so he is not just a random person, he is now a member of the Greek Parliament and head of the Greek delegation to the Council of Europe, where he says very precisely that Bulgaria is not the only problem, said Nikoloski.

Finally, Nikoloski said that if the key EU countries believed that Macedonia should start negotiations, they would have solved the problem with Bulgaria in one afternoon or one morning.