In the last local elections, VMRO-DPMNE suffered an almost severe defeat, but that gave full power and full legitimacy to Zoran Zaev. And what did he do, in just eight months after the local elections, he changed the name, chronologically explained the vice president of VMRO- DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski during his interview with TV Alfa.

In the last local elections, the citizens gave full power to Zoran Zaev, expecting that they will have a better future. But not only did that not happen, but he managed to rewrite the entire history, identity, culture and tradition of the Macedonian people in just eight months after the local elections. The same can happen in these elections. If the people vote for Zoran Zaev, he will sign that the Macedonians are Bulgarians, and if the people do not vote, he will sign complaints to the prosecutor’s office and the judiciary because he will be held accountable for the crimes he committed, said Nikoloski.