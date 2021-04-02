The decision to postpone the census has one purpose, and that is to protect the health of citizens. The coronavirus does not choose by nationality, everyone is affected, the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski, said on the “Morning briefing” show on Friday. Nikoloski said that the epidemiological situation is extremely bad, and the numbers are terrible.

I do not think that in Macedonia only Macedonians or only Albanians or Turks or Serbs are affected by the coronavirus. Everyone is affected and the epidemiological situation is extremely bad and that was the main reason why VMRO-DPMNE for weeks and months ago demanded that the census be postponed. In such an epidemiological situation, only from the census we would have 50,000 new patients, in April alone, Nikoloski emphasized.