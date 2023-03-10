The vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, who is on a working visit to Brussels, says that he is “honored to be part of the selection of the 40 most influential people in Europe under 40”.

Nikoloski mentioned that during meetings with politicians, businessmen, journalists, activists and human rights fighters from all over Europe, they discussed the state of the economy in Macedonia, the state of politics in Macedonia, but also the opportunities that the country offers as a potential place for investments.