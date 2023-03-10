The vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, who is on a working visit to Brussels, says that he is “honored to be part of the selection of the 40 most influential people in Europe under 40”.
Nikoloski mentioned that during meetings with politicians, businessmen, journalists, activists and human rights fighters from all over Europe, they discussed the state of the economy in Macedonia, the state of politics in Macedonia, but also the opportunities that the country offers as a potential place for investments.
Unfortunately, corruption is flourishing in Macedonia, and the economy is sinking. This high level of corruption destroys all chances for the progress of the country. The high level of corruption and organized crime deters investors from investing in Macedonia, and makes young people look for prospects outside. And so we discuss how these conditions can be changed. I am saying that quick early elections are needed in which there will be a change in Macedonia and a government led by VMRO-DPMNE. It will pave the way forward to economic prosperity and the fight against organized crime and corruption. But also towards a dignified Macedonia and a dignified Macedonian people, with a protected Macedonian language, Macedonian identity, recognized and accepted by all, said Nikoloski.
