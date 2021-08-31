I think that the changes will finally happen in Centar. We have a wonderful person for a candidate and future mayor of the municipality of Centar, Professor Kotlar in her professional life has proved that she can change things to a professional and expert approach and will do the same in the municipality of Centar, Aleksandar Nikoloski from VMRO-DPMNE told the press.

We decided to support her within the Coalition because we believe that we need a broader civic unification, a unification that includes a larger number of political parties, but also civic associations. The best proof that in the municipality of Centar things are not moving properly is what you see behind us, and that is a mess in urban planning, he said.

He adds that they expect after October 17, the municipality of Center and the City of Skopje to change, to have joint cooperation between the municipality and the City of Skopje and to change things, and that is an introduction to the overthrow of the current non-national government and forming a government of honest, competent and responsible people.