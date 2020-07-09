I see Zaev, aware that he will lose, spreading fake news through the media outlets that are close to him. I say one thing, they spin another. Despair!, says the head of VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate list the fourth electoral district, Aleksandar Nikoloski.

People laugh at them. White cannot be black. It is unfortunate to which level they have fallen, Nikoloski reacts.

He told Zaev that a great defeat awaits him both in the fourth electoral district and in all of Macedonia.