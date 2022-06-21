In the next two days within the Council of Europe I will have numerous meetings in which I will talk to numerous MPs from all European countries. I will discuss the interest of Macedonia, the need for Macedonia to start accession negotiations with the EU with dignity. Macedonians to start EU accession negotiations as Macedonians. The Macedonian language should be recognized as a Macedonian language, ie to reject the difficult demands set by Bulgaria and which vetoes the beginning of Macedonia’s negotiations with the EU, said the Vice President of VMRO DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski.

He adds that what he has seen in recent days is a total debacle of Macedonian diplomacy.

Because they allowed a document that is completely contrary to the Macedonian national interests to already circulate in the European capitals and to be discussed. It is a catastrophic document. It is a document that means annulment of Macedonia, both the Macedonian people and the Macedonian language. It remains unclear why there is complete silence on part of the Government, Prime Minister Kovacevski, and Minister Osmani. The only logical answer is because they agreed on that, said Nikoloski.

He and VMRO DPMNE call for the rejection of that document.