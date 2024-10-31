In three years we will have a modern highway between Bitola and Prilep, which is eagerly expected by the entire Pelagonija region, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

There will be an expressway from Gradsko to Prilep, where a roundabout will lead to the city of Prilep, or toward the highway to Bitola. In three years from now, it means that we will have a full highway solution for Skopje to Bitola. Skopje to Prilep will be a 70 minutes drive, and Skopje to Bitola will take an hour and 40 minutes. This will change the dynamism of business, given that a large part of our GDP comes from this region, Nikoloski said, answering questions in the Parliament.

Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister, said that the Governmetn faced serious challenges with these road projects, and that it fast-tracked thousands of expropriation requests that will enable the roads to be built.