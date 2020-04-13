Prilep will win, said the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski, who sent support to the city where the number of people infected with the coronavirus is growing.
Prilep faces a great challenge – to protect the health of those infected with the virus and to prevent further spread. I wish everyone a speedy recovery! I express my condolences to the family of the deceased. I wish as little bad news as possible to come from Prilep, Nikoloski wrote on Facebook.
He added that in order for this to happen, it is necessary to urgently conduct a mass screening / testing of a wider number of people who could indirectly be at risk.
Tests must be obtained and performed to detect all hot spots. I also call for the results of the already tested ones to arrive as soon as possible. The information from Prilep is that people are waiting for 5-7 days for a result! It is unacceptably too long!, he said.
