VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski commented on Facebook that today it became clear to the entire Macedonian public that Zoran Zaev and his family are bribing voters!

Amid the most serious health and economic crisis, they are inhumanly trying to buy people with food, to buy their votes for the next elections because they only think about it. They only think about elections. and nothing else, Nikoloski writes.