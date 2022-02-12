This is a government that is an attempt to save the freedom of Zoran Zaev, he is aware that the time will come when he will have to be accountable for the crimes and atrocities he committed, and he is trying to postpone that time and this government is product of such a compromise on the one hand, and on the other hand this government is a government in which the political party DUI has absolute dominance, said the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski in an interview with the Sydney-based radio “Macedonian Roots.”

Nikoloski emphasizes that the reason why the government is running away from holding early parliamentary elections is the bad rating, but also the series of bad policies and failure in dealing with the energy, economic and health crisis.

Regarding the information he received that Rexhepi was kept in the Prime Minister’s villa on Vodno on the day of the vote of no confidence in the government, he stressed that Rexhepi himself confirmed this information by not denying that he was there, emphasizing that this in itself speaks of the authoritarian regime in the country.