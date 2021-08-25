I am really happy that there is positive energy and positive vibrations everywhere in Macedonia. After October 17 and 31, Skopje will again be a VMRO city, said Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice president of VMRO-DPMNE during a party event promoting the party’s candidate for mayor of the municipality of Kisela Voda.

Nikoloski pointed out that changes are needed in Kisela Voda and that they will happen on October 17. Emphasizing that the current mayor Filip Temelkovski is lazy and has not done anything for the municipality in 4 years, that is why there is urban chaos and garbage.