THERE IS NO END TO THE HUMILIATIONS❗

Edi Rama calls our country “future western Bulgaria”, and Prime Minister Kovacevski laughs! What Rama says means that Macedonia will be occupied by Bulgaria and will become “western Bulgaria”. And the prime minister of Macedonia who is being humiliated in front of his eyes and ears by Edi Rama laughs at that! Laughs! What a humiliation, what a trampling on everything that is Macedonia! RESIGNATION IMMEDIATELY!

And I invite you all to join us in a week from today at the MAJOR RALLY to overthrow this non-national Government that humiliates MACEDONIA! JUNE 18 EVERYONE IN FRONT OF THE GOVERNMENT! RESIGNATION AND EARLY ELECTIONS !, the vice president of VMRO DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski wrote on Facebook.

