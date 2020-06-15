The Vice President of VMRO DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski called on all citizens of Macedonia to vote on on July 15 en masse and defeat the biggest virus that has affected Macedonia. A virus, as he says, greater than the coronavirus, a virus of national humiliation, economic devastation, crime and corruption.

Better days await Macedonia. With a lot of work and dedication, we will honestly and sincerely look the problems in the eye and solve them. There will be more justice in Macedonia and much more order than now, higher wages and preserved Macedonian national dignity. We will renew Macedonia! Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Roma, Serbs, Vlachs, Bosniaks and everyone else join us together to win. We will also win in the fourth constituency, where we will beat Zaev at home and we will win in all of Macedonia. Renewal is coming !, Nikoloski wrote on Facebook.

