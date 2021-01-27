Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski met Wednesday with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, H.E. Emilio Lorenzo Serra, where he informed his interlocutor about the role, goals and competencies of the National Council for European Integration, the principle of consensual decision-making and the inclusive character of the body, which provides an opportunity for discussion not only representatives of the legislature and the executive but also the social sector, MANU, AJM, ZELS, chambers of commerce, religious communities.

In addition, I took the opportunity to thank Spain for its support for European integration, both politically and expertly. We exchanged views on the current situation, regional policy, the situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as opportunities to transfer expertise and experience to strengthen the capacity of the National Council for European Integration and the Parliament in the accession process, Nikoloski wrote on Facebook.