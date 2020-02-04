Aleksandar Nikoloski, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President is attending the European People’s Party Political Assembly.

Within the European People’s Party Political Assembly in the past two days, we are informing about the crime and corruption that is happening in Macedonia. They have reached international proportions. Former Prime Minister Zaev in the company of former Prime Minister Malta Muscat and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama decided to privatize health-care systems in Macedonia, Albania and Malta. Top corruption scandal! Macedonia is sinking in crime and corruption, and we will put an end to it. We informed our partners from the European People’s Party about the program that VMRO-DPMNE is preparing for the next parliamentary elections and Zaev’s attempt to escape them because he is aware that he will lose the elections. In a partnership between the EPP and VMRO-DPMNE, Macedonia will be given a date to start negotiations in 2020, and with a strong pace of reforms, we will be able to make up for lost time with Zoran Zaev, Nikoloski wrote on Facebook.