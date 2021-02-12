If we look at the period from 2016 to 2021, there is worsening of the situation in Macedonia in all sectors related to the rule of law and instead of changes for the better, changes occur for the worse and if Macedonia was the best in 52nd place there sometime in 2011, 2012, unfortunately, with the previous government it reached the 90th place, and with the Government of Zoran Zaev it reached the 111th place in terms of corruption perception, Aleksandar Nikoloski, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski, said Friday on the“Triling” show on TV 24.

Nikoloski stressed that this is only an indicator that the country is sliding backwards and unfortunately the political crisis in Macedonia has lasted for six years since 2015, World War II lasted four years in this region, and the crisis has lasted six years, which is not a normal situation and it is a reason for the departure and emigration of citizens from the country.