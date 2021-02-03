During Wednesday’s Parliament debate on the no-confidence motion against the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov, VMRO-DPMNE MP Aleksandar Nikoloski said the motion is only the beginning of the plan of VMRO-DPMNE and the other opposition political parties to overthrow the parliamentary majority of Zoran Zaev and create a new parliamentary majority led by VMRO-DPMNE.

The motion is supported by arguments and according to Nikoloski, the MPs should support it, because the fiasco of the Republic of Macedonia in terms of EU integration is contrary to the promises of Zoran Zaev and the current parliamentary majority, which turned out to huge lies and manipulations.

Nikoloski said biggest culprits for this bad situation on the European integration plan are Zoran Zaev and Nikola Dimitrov, because for several years they had been lying to the citizens that the Republic of Macedonia received a date for starting negotiations with the European Union, and the reality is completely different.

Not only it has not received a specific date, but it is not known whether it will receive a date at all. This is a huge shame for the state and a huge failure of this Government, said Nikoloski.