As the Macedonian Parliament began a discussion about the law on public prosecutors, which became a serious priority for Macedonia as the judiciary is in a state of deep crisis, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski insisted that the country can’t expect to see justice and restoration of the rule of law while Zoran Zaev and his SDSM party run the Government.

Corruption is flourishing in Macedonia. We fell to the 106 place on the Transparency International ranking, with countries such as Tansania and Gambia ranked above us. Even Kosovo is ahead of us. Under SDSM, in 2003 we ranked 106th and now we reach the same level. We see corruption involving Vice Zaev, bribes routed through the church, businessmen are extorted of bags full with money, and the racketeers are palling around with top Government officials. Until this criminal Government is out of office, Macedonia will remain mired in corruption, Nikoloski said.