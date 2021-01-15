The President of the National Council for European Integration, Aleksandar Nikoloski met Friday with Croatian Ambassador, Nives Tiganj.

At the meeting, I expressed satisfaction with the continuous good relations with Croatia, which as an EU member state and close friend of our country, gives support and contributes to the positive affirmation of the country on its European integration path. The friendship between the two countries and the cooperation will deepen in the future as well, informed Nikoloski.