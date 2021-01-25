The President of the National Council for European Integration, Aleksandar Nikoloski met Monday with the Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Miroslav Toman.

I took this opportunity to thank the Czech Republic for its continued and strong support for Macedonia’s EU integration. We talked with the ambassador about the composition of the National Council for EU Integration and its role in the accession negotiations.

I also thanked the Czech Republic for its support for the EU enlargement policy, especially shown at the European Council meeting in December last year, in relation to the enlargement conclusions proposed by the German Presidency. We also talked about the strong support of the Visegrad Group, for obtaining EU membership of the Western Balkan countries and the continuous support of the Republic of Macedonia, announced Nikoloski.