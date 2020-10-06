VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski visited grape farmers in the village of Timjanik, near Negotino, who are hit hard by the historically low prices. VMRO called for a major relief package to the tune of 10 million EUR.

The Zaev Government unfortunately showed its true face in this case. After three days of discussions in the Parliament they decided not to support our proposals. We call for guarantees that the harvest will be bought at a price of 18 denars per kilogram, not the 1.5 that are offered now. We also proposed a doubling of the subsidies paid per hectare of vineyards and relief from the water bills. These would amount to 10 million EUR that can easily be found if the Government cuts back on corrupt deals in the REK Bitola power plant or if they reduce luxury expenses such as buying chocolates, flowers and nuts for the officials and move these money toward the farmers, Nikoloski said.

The deputy leader of the opposition said that Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, whose family is a major agriculture trader in the Strumica region, himself leads the “green mafia” that controls the market on farm products.