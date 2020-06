VMRO-DPMNE candidate Aleksandar Nikoloski, who leads the opposition list in the 4th electoral district, met with former President Gjorge Ivanov in Valandovo. Ivanov is a native of Valandovo.

My professor who taught me a lot about politics was the most honest and patriotic President Macedonia ever head. He resisted the national humiliation of Macedonia and his vision and advice are very helpful to me in the campaign, Nikoloski said.