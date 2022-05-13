VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic – Radman and with member of Parliament Marijana Petir during his visit to Zagreb, as one of the 40 under 40 leading politicians in the selection of Friends of Europe.

Nikoloski spoke with his interlocutors about the difficult political and economic situation in Macedonia, the on-going blockade of Parliament and the request that we hold early genera elections.

Nikoloski noted that corruption of the Government in Macedonia and the need to fight corruption in the country is the biggest problem for our citizens, his party said in a statement.

Nikoloski also discussed the excellent relations between Macedonia and Croatia, and the need to finally open Macedonia’s EU accession talks. “Nikoloski expressed gratitude for the strong support Croatia gives Macedonia on the path to the European Union and the strong support the ruling HDZ party gives to VMRO-DPMNE, as sister parties within the European People’s Party”.