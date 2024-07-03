Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met today with the Hungarian Ambassador to Macedonia Andras Klein.

Nikoloski extended his congratulations on the start of the Hungarian Presidency of the European Union, and assured Ambassador Klein that the Government remains focused on the European agenda. He also outlined the reform plans of the Government, including the regional integration and improving ties with neighboring countries, stated the Transportation Ministry press release.

Macedonia is interested to exchange experiences in modernizing the regional road and railroad infrastructure. “We see a long standing partner and friend in Hungary, with its enormous support as it makes the Euro-integration process its top priority”, Nikoloski told Klein.