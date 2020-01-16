VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski met with the Apostolic Nuncio to Macedonia Guido Pecorari today, to discuss cooperation between Macedonia’s largest party and the Vatican.

Following the meeting, Nikoloski said that as a Christian democratic party, VMRO-DPMNE greatly values the relations with the Vatican, and the preservation of traditional values in the society. One of the topics of discussion included the relations between the Macedonian Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church.