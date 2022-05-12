VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic today in Zagreb, where he’s attending the Friends of Europe 40 under 40 conference. Nikoloski also met with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Croatian Parliament.

During the meetings I welcomed the tremendous friendship that Macedonia and Croatia have and our excellent bilateral relations. I asked that Macedonia is given a date to open EU accession talks. I also informed about the political situation in Macedonia and the active blockade that VMRO-DPMNE maintains in Parliament, as a means to go to early elections. VMRO-DPMNE and HDZ are sister parties and we clearly explained our goals – that we hold quick early elections in which the voters will be able to have their say, Nikoloski said.