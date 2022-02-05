VMRO-DPMNE officials Aleksandar Nikoloski, Antonio Milososki and Vladimir Gjorcev attended the online National Prayer Breakfast, that is traditionally held in Washington.

President Joe Biden addressed the attendees and spoke on the fallout of the pandemic. Biden noted that the gathering is held on the birthday of his son Beau, who died of brain cancer aged just 46.

President Biden also urged the divided Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress to overcome their differences and try to work together to tackle the political priorities.