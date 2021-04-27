In an interview with Radio Lider, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, emphasized that he entered politics with one goal, and that is to leave something behind.
While Zoran Zaev is dealing with court games, I am thinking about how VMRO-DPMNE could offer a concept of revision of historical injustices, said Nikoloski.
He explained how he sees politics and what is his long-term dream for Macedonia.
I am thinking about how we can make a person get on a train downtown Skopje and arrive in Thessaloniki in an hour and a half, Nikoloski said.
Comments are closed for this post.