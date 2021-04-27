In an interview with Radio Lider, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, emphasized that he entered politics with one goal, and that is to leave something behind.

While Zoran Zaev is dealing with court games, I am thinking about how VMRO-DPMNE could offer a concept of revision of historical injustices, said Nikoloski.

He explained how he sees politics and what is his long-term dream for Macedonia.